Move-in day for Augusta University students affected by mold

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in this week.

Instead, they moved in Saturday.

Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”

Bell and other students were set to move into Oak and Elm hall until the mold was discovered.

A-U says the issue is believed to be caused by high heat and humidity combined with a broken HVAC system.

Her mother, Novlette Bell, said the school called and gave them a heads up about the situation before they made the trip from Decatur to Augusta.

The university’s cleaning service, Corvias, has been cleaning rooms in order for students to return by August 13.

Monday, parents and students were notified and Wednesday we were told that students would receive a couple of options for the inconvenience.

“They called us on Monday and there was a choice where we could come today or yesterday, we could have came and stayed in a hotel room… but we chose to come today,” said Novlette Bell.

Five students took AU up on the offer to stay at the Marriott hotel.

They were provided transportation to dining halls and activities as well as storage space and moving assistance.

The rest came in today feeling all of the emotions like Nayana.

“I am really excited but I am a little bit sad because I am moving away from home and they are going to be leaving me,” said Bell.

Even with this hiccup, parents are not losing sleep.

Conrad Stewart, Bell’s uncle said, “I work in the hotel industry and I know everything about mold, restoration, and I am not worried.”

They say they feel certain if anything should happen, they will know.

“As we release them I feel like we are releasing them into a safe environment so the alerts, the emails, the access that we have… its all been great,” said parent, Chalain Logan.

Many smiles were seen across AU’s campus as students begin this next chapter of their lives.

We reached out to Augusta University about an update on the mold, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.