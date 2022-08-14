Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia ranked No. 4 in U.S. confirmed monkeypox cases

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The state of Georgia now has the fourth most confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States, according to the CDC.

Out of the 11,177 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., Georgia now has 851. Only New York (2,295), California (1,945) and Florida (1,085) have more confirmed cases according to the CDC. Those states rank No. 4, No. 1 and No. 3 in total population respectively.

The rising number of monkeypox cases in the Atlanta metro area has left residents and visitors on edge.

This comes after the monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency. Officials say the declaration will allow the government to release federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

RELATED: Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

High-risk people across the country are now scrambling to get a vaccine and there aren’t enough to go around. Some clinics have stopped offering the second recommended dose to ensure there are enough first doses.

RELATED: Ga. has most monkeypox cases in southeast, it’s ‘hunger games’ for the vaccine

An additional 150,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine are now expected in September to add on to the 1.1 million doses that are already available. But that’s still only a fraction of what’s needed.

RELATED: How to prevent the spread of monkeypox

Click here to view the CDC’s 2022 U.S. Map & Moneypox Case Count

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton County man gored by deer in his backyard
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
Broad Street shooting
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
Car runs into electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Rd and Quattlebaum Rd
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the CSRA
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out

Latest News

CDC Atlanta
The pandemic isn’t over, but CDC says we have better tools to live with COVID
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
In roundtable talk, Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’
Augusta University Health
AU Health gets bomb threat, but services continue
Family YMCA
Local Y, others see influx of federal funds to boost rural health