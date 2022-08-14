Submit Photos/Videos
Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks

A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.

In a press release Sunday afternoon from the United States Army Europe and Africa Command, Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive in her barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 9.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In part, the United States Army Europe and Africa Command said in a statement, “We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Pfc. Montgomery was deployed to Germany from Fort Stewart and was scheduled to return with her unit at the end of September.

The incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

