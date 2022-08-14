Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend will feel fantastic. Morning lows this morning bottomed out in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs Saturday made it into the the middle to upper 80s for most locations today. Winds have been out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph but will calm down tonight into Sunday morning.

Lows will bottom out in the mid to low 60s tonight with radiational cooling conditions in place. A few upper 50s may be possible as well! (WRDW)

Morning lows Sunday will be cooler and drop to the mid and low 60s across the CSRA. A few locations could possibly see temperatures in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs Sunday will stay below average in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures are forecasted to stay below average through next week. (WRDW)

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Monday. Highs Monday will be near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon with higher rain chances Monday evening into Monday night.

A few isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with highs near 90. A late week front is expected to move into the region by Thursday and stall just south of our viewing area keeping decent rain chances in the forecast through next weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

