Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday was the coolest morning in nearly two months with morning lows about 10 degrees below average for this date, and slightly cooler than average temperatures will continue for the upcoming work week, as another cool front drops into the regions and camps out for several days. Summer humidity will return for the week ahead; however, extra cloud cover and a decent chance of rain each afternoon should be just enough to keep high temperatures about 3 to 5 degrees below average. Rain chances will start off very small Monday and Tuesday then increase Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances develop and move along the stalled frontal boundary.

High temperatures are forecasted to stay below average through next week. (WRDW)

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with unseasonably low humidity. Highs will be a degree or two either side of 90 degrees with light winds from the east 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly clear skies can be expected Sunday night with overnight lows remaining several degrees below average in the middle 60s by sunrise at 6:51 Monday morning. Winds will be light from the south at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday gets off to a mostly sunny start with increasing clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a southwest breeze at 6 to 11 mph.

A few isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with highs near 90. A late week front is expected to move into the region by Thursday and stall just south of our viewing area keeping decent rain chances in the forecast through next weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

