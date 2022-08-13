Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month.

On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.

The government agency said Paulsen landed the 10-foot, 4-inch monster sturgeon while fishing on Aug. 5.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends.

State officials said the C.J. Strike Reservoir is in southwestern Idaho and is typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass.

According to the agency, fishing for Idaho’s white sturgeon is allowed strictly on a catch-and-release basis, and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Early morning crashes kill 2 on highways in Richmond County
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
Scott Hooker
I-TEAM: Ex-teacher arrested again on sexual contact charges

Latest News

AU students showcase talent
Augusta University students showcase talent for charity
College students showcase their talents in charity show
College students showcase their talents in charity show
Simon Powell's family speaks out
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out on new findings
Family remembers Simon Powell
Family remembers Simon Powell as one of a kind
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York