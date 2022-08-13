Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street

By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday.

An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital for their injuries. according to investigators.

Addition details on the victim are unknown.

The Criminal Investigation Division was on the scene.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

