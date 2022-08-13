Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia squirrel hunting season opens Monday

LDWF to host Squirrel Hunting 101 on Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia hunters can begin pursuing both gray and fox squirrels Monday.

The Department of Natural Resources says the season begins on August 15 and lasts through February 28, 2023.

The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter.

“Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to hunting,” Alan Isler, chief of the WRD Game Management Section, said in a news release. “Due to their abundance, squirrels are easy to find, yet still provide hunters with a little challenge. You can pursue them while sitting, walking, and maybe even pushing the pace a little as you take the chance to scout some land ahead of other hunting seasons.”

Hunters should note that some of the state Wildlife Management Areas have a limit on the harvest of fox squirrels.

