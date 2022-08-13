Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Milder, less humid weather arrives just in time for the weekend
By Chris Still
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front passed through Georgia-Carolina Friday night delivering a shot of less humid, slightly cooler weather for the weekend.

The weekend will feel fantastic. Temperatures Saturday will start off around 70 degrees with some clouds around to start the day with sunny skies, less humidity and cooler than average temperatures on tap for the afternoon. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s with winds from the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday will get off to a cool start for this time of year with overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning bottoming out in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday looks to be a bright, sunshine filled day with low humidity and mild temperatures in the upper 80s to about 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Monday. Highs Monday will be near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, as the next front makes its approach to the area. The next front will likely stall near the region keeping a chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures for the upcoming week will remain a few degrees below the average high and low of 93 and 72 with highs mainly in the upper 80s and lows in the middle to upper 60s through Friday.

