Augusta University students showcase talent for charity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the next year starts at Augusta University, the institution is hosting several events for the community to have fun.

Lights, camera, and action.

It’s not something medical students hear every day, and these are not your everyday type of medical students.

They are dancers, stand-up comedians, and drummers.

“I’ve been playing the drums on and off since I was like, in third grade. It was just always something that appealed towards me,” said Anki Vayalapalli, a first-year medical student.

But drums and school don’t always go together.

“And I kind of set it aside when I was studying for the MCAT and trying to get into medical school. But then once I got in, I was like, Okay, I got to get back into it,” said Vayalapalli. “Sometimes you can get lost in all the schoolwork and all the activities. And, you know, just the long hours of studying. And I think getting yourself out of that is really great for your mental health.”

This first-year medical student finally got back into it.

Executive Director, Loretta Ngoe, said: “We just want to have an outlet where we can come together, kind of share our passions, express ourselves, get that cathartic release kind of, of our emotions and not have to study so much.”

That’s the idea for MCG’s got talent, seeing future doctors in a different light.

Second-year medical student, Hannah Huang, said: “It’s really exciting to be able to, like showcase something I haven’t been able to, I guess show my other peers since we’ve been in medical school.”

Over 25 medical students, faculty, and staff showcased their talents.

“I feel like as a physician, you don’t want to just be you know, all a scientific person. You want to have a humanistic side to you. And I feel like events like this bring out that other side to us.”

A side where these future doctors can beat to the beat of their own drum.

This is the first time in two years Augusta University got to host the show in person because the pandemic made them go virtual and they raised almost $2,000 for charity.

All the money will go to the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.