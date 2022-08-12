Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass.

Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail.

Flashing yellow means to proceed with caution through the intersection for William Few Parkway travelers and red indicates stop for the Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail approach.

These rules apply until the signal is fully operational on Tuesday.

Message boards will alert the traveling public to the upcoming signal changes.

Also on roadways ...

There will be a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures on Riverwatch Parkway from Washington Road to Baston Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 20.

Contractors continue construction activities related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road. The right lane of the westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston will be closed for several months.

