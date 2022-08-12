Remains of Georgia Guidestones monument being donated

ELBERTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The broken, crumbled remains of the Georgia Guidestones monument are being donated.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the Elbert County board of commissioners made the decision Monday night.

The Georgia Guidestones was a granite monument that stood in Elbert County from 1980 to 2022. It was 19 feet 3 inches tall and made from six granite slabs weighing a total of 237,746 pounds. The structure was sometimes referred to as an “American Stonehenge“.

Someone set off an explosion at the site last month. It shattered one of the massive 19-foot-tall, 28-ton granite slabs.

Surveillance video from the scene captured at least one person running to and from the monument and then leaving in a car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Video released of Georgia Guidestones explosion, remaining stones fall

The remaining slabs were pushed over for safety reasons.

The remains will be donated to the Elberton Granite Association.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.