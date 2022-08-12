Monkeypox vaccine now available in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a tool to allow people to sign up to get a monkeypox vaccination in Augusta.

If you visit the East Central Health District’s section, there is a hotline that can help you answer questions you may have.

At the top is a number to schedule your vaccine. Experts say they recently received vaccines from the state office to help prevent the spread.

“Currently they can only come to Laney Walker, and as we get more vaccines, hopefully, that will change so that they will be accessible in other community health departments,” said Public Health Physician Krystin Wagner with the East Central Health District.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia has confirmed 824 cases of monkeypox, while South Carolina has confirmed 49 cases.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.