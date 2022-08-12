Submit Photos/Videos
Monkeypox vaccine now available in Richmond County

By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a tool to allow people to sign up to get a monkeypox vaccination in Augusta.

If you visit the East Central Health District’s section, there is a hotline that can help you answer questions you may have.

At the top is a number to schedule your vaccine. Experts say they recently received vaccines from the state office to help prevent the spread.

MORE | As Ga. monkeypox cases climb, experts offer advice

“Currently they can only come to Laney Walker, and as we get more vaccines, hopefully, that will change so that they will be accessible in other community health departments,” said Public Health Physician Krystin Wagner with the East Central Health District.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia has confirmed 824 cases of monkeypox, while South Carolina has confirmed 49 cases.

