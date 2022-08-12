Missing teen may be heading toward Graniteville

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Nathan Clemons was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday on the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Road.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and is 6 feet tall. He may be traveling in a white 90s Dodge pickup truck with a South Carolina tag.

Deputies say Clemons may be headed to the Graniteville, SC area.

If you have seen Clemons or the truck, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

