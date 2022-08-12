Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Missing teen may be heading toward Graniteville

Nathan Clemons, 17.
Nathan Clemons, 17.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Nathan Clemons was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday on the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Road.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and is 6 feet tall. He may be traveling in a white 90s Dodge pickup truck with a South Carolina tag.

Deputies say Clemons may be headed to the Graniteville, SC area.

If you have seen Clemons or the truck, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Deputies need your help finding this missing man: Keith Stykurski

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Early morning crashes kill 2 on highways in Richmond County
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
Ramando Cartrellis Moore
New arrest made in Burke County murder
Matecus Barnes
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting

Latest News

Terrance Butler, 31.
Autopsy results released for missing boater
All northbound lanes on Peach Orchard Road are blocked at this time.
Crash shuts down lanes on Peach Orchard Road
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 12
Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility