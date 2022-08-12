Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville.

Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating.

No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs two officers, one of them is the chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

