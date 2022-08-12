Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storm chances will be possible ahead of the front early this evening but clear the rain south of us later tonight. The cold front is expected to drop south of the CSRA tonight into Saturday morning which means we will see lower humidity and cooler mornings Saturday into early next week!

The weekend will feel fantastic. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be cooler and drop to the mid and low 60s across the CSRA. Afternoon highs Sunday will stay below average in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Monday. Highs Monday will be near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with highs near 90.

