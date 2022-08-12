Submit Photos/Videos
Crash shuts down lanes on Peach Orchard Road

All northbound lanes on Peach Orchard Road are blocked at this time.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County responded to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection with Woodside Drive. All northbound lanes on Peach Orchard Road are blocked at this time.

Drivers traveling in the area should use caution and take alternate routes if possible.

