Crash shuts down lanes on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County responded to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection with Woodside Drive. All northbound lanes on Peach Orchard Road are blocked at this time.

Drivers traveling in the area should use caution and take alternate routes if possible.

