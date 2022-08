AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m.

There are reports of injuries, but the injuries are unknown at this time.

All eastbound lanes are closed.

