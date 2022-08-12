Submit Photos/Videos
Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown

By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup.

The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown.

Much of the wastewater entered Euchee Creek.

City employees worked with Columbia County staff to clear the blockage, restore flow and clean the area. Hydrated lime was spread out over affected areas, water was tested and signs were posted in the area.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind our community of the harmful effects of putting, shirts, towels, mop heads, tampons, and ‘flushable’ wipes down the drains,” the city said in a statement. “These items do not break down and cause issues in our sewer lines and can clog pumps.”

Also, grease should never be dumped down a drain, the city said. The grease hardens as it cools and forms blockages throughout the sewage system.

