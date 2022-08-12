Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a freak accident. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston.

WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident.

According to Doyle, the horse got caught on a ring on the animal’s halter that was hooked to the front of the carriage. The horse then backed up and put the carriage in a jackknifed position.

After the driver called for help, Doyle said staff struggled to get the horse in the correct position to free it. And in the process, the horse fell over and freed itself.

Doyle said no injuries were reported, with the carriage and horse returning to the barn after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Early morning crashes kill 2 on highways in Richmond County
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Trevahn Mells
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
Scott Hooker
I-TEAM: Ex-teacher arrested again on sexual contact charges

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
Two suspects denied bond in Arbrie Anthony case
Two suspects denied bond in Arbrie Anthony case
Arbrie Anthony
2 suspects denied bond in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl
McDuffie County Animal Shelter
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
Augusta University
I-TEAM: Not the first report of mold for company in charge of Augusta University dorms