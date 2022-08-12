Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta businesses partner with community leaders, bringing in more customers

By Clare Allen
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For two years, businesses in our area had to deal with the pandemic, which meant not as many customers and restrictions.

Now that doors are starting to open again, leaders in the community see owners and city officials can work together to keep people coming.

Here’s how the city is partnering with small businesses.

“Well, I’ve been cooking pretty much all my life,” said the Owner of Flavors2010 Catering, Gerard Bryant.

Bryant started his catering business in 2010. He partnered with the city of Augusta in 2014. They are one of his biggest clients.

“They keep me afloat and then also they give me the chance to get exposure which catering can talk about it but until you’ve tasted it you really don’t know,” said Bryant.

The city of Augusta wants to build more relationships like Bryant’s with entrepreneurs to help propel their business.

Interim Administrator, Takiyah Douse, said: “Small businesses run America and so it is important that we do everything we can to support our local small businesses in assisting them with ensuring that they have the resources and the tools and opportunities that they need to be successful.”

More than 60 small businesses registered for the symposium, looking for innovative ways to collaborate with the city of Augusta.

“Many of them may want to know how they become qualified to do business with Augusta and that’s some the compliance department can walk them through that process. Other businesses may want to know what opportunities are available in the near future they could take advantage of and even apply for,” said Douse.

The city teamed up with Augusta University’s School of Business because knowledge is power.

The Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Rick Franza, said: “You can learn about the programs we have like bachelor’s degree and MBA program. We also offer an executive education and project management, becoming very popular, and then we connector and other services.”

City leaders are hoping the small businesses that stopped by on Thursday discover new opportunities and the program list grow in the future.

