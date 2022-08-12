Aiken Thoroughbred Museum hosts free event for photography

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coming up on Sunday, the city of Aiken is hosting a free event at the Thoroughbred Hall of Fame and Museum at Hopeland Gardens.

The event will showcase a local photographer and there will be a lecture on how to photograph horses.

“We have an exceptional exhibit by local photographer. Her name is Ginny Southworth and she’s been taking photos here in Aiken for decades. This Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., we have a free exhibit and lecture for people to see some of her stuff or ask her questions on best ways to take photography,” said said Lisa Hall, museum coordinator.

The museum, hall of fame, and gardens will be open for visitors.

Remember there are about eight acres of land, so plenty of space to get some walking done and enjoy the outdoors.

“There’s a lot of neat places to go and relax if you’re looking for a place,” said Hall.

If you want to find out more about the museum and hall of Fame, go to the Aiken Racing Hall of Fame website.

Now we know Aiken is famous for its horses, but Hall also told us that one of the employee’s brother works for the queen of England and trains her horses.

So, there’s a good chance that the queen knows about Aiken.

