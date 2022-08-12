Submit Photos/Videos
2 suspects denied bond in fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied this week for two suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl at Dogwood Terrace apartments.

Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman remain in Richmond County jail after Judge Ashley Wright turned down their bond requests Wednesday.

Destiny Rich
Destiny Rich(Contributed)

Rich and Freeman were among several suspects caught after being indicted by a grand jury in the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Arbrie Anthony while she was outside her apartment looking at a horse someone had brought by.

Authorities have said they believe Arbrie was not the intended target of the Jan. 8 shooting.

Several people have been indicted and arrested in connection with the allegedly gang-related case and/or another shooting that wounded two children two days earlier in the same neighborhood.

Charges vary by suspect depending on their alleged role in the incidents, ranging from malice murder and felony murder to cruelty to children, violation of street gang terrorism act, possession of a firearm during a felony, aggravated cruelty to animals and/or aggravated assault.

According to officials, Rich is not charged with the shooting on Jan. 6.

