‘Yappy Hour’ fundraiser brings pet parents together

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local animal shelter is putting a fun twist on fundraising.

The newest event for pet parents is ‘Yappy Hour.’

The SPCA Albrecht Center hosts it. They have food, drinks, live music, a car show, and a dog park.

This is part of their ‘Summer of Love Series’ to help out the 250 animals in the shelter.

We caught up with them to see when the next event is.

“It’s another one of Aiken’s wonders. We have a lot of things in Aiken that are fabulous, and this is one of them,” said Dawn Beckering.

She loves coming to this event. She brings her dog, Jake, here all the time.

“He does agility, plays soccer, and has buddies with all his friends. They become real friends here,” she said.

Dogs aren’t the only ones building friendships, their owners are too.

Susan Gainey is the center’s executive director. She says this is one of their most popular events.

“It gets our community out. They get the opportunity to look at the beautiful Albrecht Center and come out and see our dog park and the wonderful things we offer here,” she said.

Gainey loves seeing this many people coming to the center because the shelter is full, and they need all the financial help they can get.

“We have over 250 shelter animals in our care right now, so we need lots of fundraising to support our shelter animals,” she said.

The dogs love it, and their owners do too.

Beckering said: “Food’s good, the company’s even better, the band’s great, what’s not to love?”

If you want to check it out, the final ‘Yappy Hour’ will be on the second Wednesday in September.

