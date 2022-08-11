Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Two robots helping with science of hurricane predictions

(WTOC)
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New research happening just off the coast of Savannah could help forecasters better predict hurricane intensity.

Scientists launched a saildrone from Jacksonville to Gray’s Reef. It’s measuring things like air temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, plus wind and waves.

Catherine Edwards, one of the lead researchers and Associate Professor Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, said, “It also measures the parameters we can use to calculate how much heat is coming out of the ocean. Ultimately that heat coming out of the ocean is available to potentially fuel hurricanes and tropical storms.”

While it’s here, a glider, a torpedo shaped robot, will be measuring under water temperature and salinity, to name a few near and right underneath it.

Edwards said of the project, “We’re going to try and keep a glider underneath this saildrone for the rest of its 90 day mission so we can collect collocated data near the surface of the water which is notoriously difficult to measure.”

A saildrone survived a category 4 hurricane last year, recording stunning video from inside the storm. It could have been even better with a partner.

“We send hurricane hunters through storms through the air, it’s really really difficult if not impossible to take high quality measurements near the air sea interface,” Edwards said. “So, if we have a saildrone doing that in real time, and a glider underneath measuring the surface temperature and salinity, we’ve got a really powerful data set for helping to improve the hurricane forecasts.”

The glider, nicknamed Franklin, reports back to people via satellite multiple times a day as does the saildrone. So, the two robots aren’t talking to each other in the ocean, but the data that they collect together is going to help determine how under water currents and salinity can positively or negatively affect hurricanes.

For example, in a low salty area of the sea, a hurricane can lose energy perhaps from hurricane to a tropical storm. Good for lives and property but also bad in a way.

Edwards says, “If you make your decisions about when you evacuate based on I’m staying for a three or leaving for a four, you might not trust the forecast next time around, you might be less likely to evacuate if the storm is weaker than forecasted, so rapid deintensification can be linked to, it can erode the public trust.”

The information collected now and in future storms will be married with current models like the European and the GFS.

“It’s tools like this that will really, that have already shown to improve our forecasting ability,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
d
Early morning crashes kill 2 on highways in Richmond County
Boy Scout Road shooting
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses

Latest News

Lower Rain Chances Sunday
Mikel's 6PM Full Forecast 7/30/22
Flooding after a downpour caused problems on July 13, 2022, in Thomson, Ga.
Flooding during downpour leaves mess in Thomson
More Rain Possible Sunday
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 5.21.22
Chilly Starts Next Two Days
Mikel's 6 PM Mother's Day Forecast
Cooler Mother's Day Forecast!
Mikel's 6 PM Forecast 5.7.22