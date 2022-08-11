Teen sought for questioning after shooting on Boy Scout Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block.

Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred in the 200 Block of Boy Scout Road on Wednesday, the Richmpnd County Sheriff’s Office said.

Barnes was last seen leaving the Knights Inn at 210 Boy Scout Road in a newer-model white Nissan Altima.

Barnes should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Ananias Reese at 706-821-1070, or any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Wednesday’s shooting left a man injured in at least the fourth serious crime within weeks in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road.

On July 20, Keshia Chanel Geter, 26, from Eastover, S.C., was fatally shot at the Knights Inn , 210 Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, of Augusta, is charged with murder.

On July 5, a home invasion was reported at the Motel 6 . Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel where some people live on a longer-term basis. Fluellen is in custody in Edgefield County, S.C., but Shelton remains at-large.

Also at The Hendrix, a man invaded an apartment on June 27, pistol-whipped a resident and stole more than $2,000 worth of Air Jordans . Gavin Carpenter was arrested in connection with the incident.

Wednesday’s shooting was the latest in an outbreak of violent crimes that’s left at least 30 people dead across the CSRA since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

