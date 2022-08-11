Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines.

Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.

The hospital said Thursday that no one should visit if they have any of the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Shortness of breath

All visitors:

Must be 18 or older and wear a mask at all times.

Must wash their hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer immediately before and after seeing patients.

Should not touch your face or the faces of patients.

Are required at all times to wear masks covering their mouth and nose.

Inpatient visitation is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Inpatient, postpartum and gynecological patients are allowed two visitors allowed per day. One visitor is allowed to stay overnight per patient, excluding COVID-positive and intensive-care patients. Overnight visitors must stay in the patient’s room.

Labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person to stay the entire admission until discharge and two additional visitors per day during regular visiting hours.

Parents are allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit from 8-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

