New arrest made in Burke County murder

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County.

Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Morris Harden (Contributed)

Previously arrested in the case were:

Willie Warren Johnson 51, of Augusta, charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Carl Grady Rouse 61, of Augusta, charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Albert Killebrew III of Augusta, charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

(Left to right) Carl Grady Rouse, Willie Warren Johnson, and Albert Killebrew III. (WRDW)

Harden’s body was found after deputies were called on July 10 to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56.

Harden had last been seen at his home on Dyer Street in Augusta and had no apparent ties to the Burke County area.

Through an investigation, it was determined that Harden had been shot and killed at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta, and then his body was brought to Watkins Pond Road and dumped.

Johnson, Killebrew, and Rouse are booked in the Burke County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.