Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man sought for questioning in Orangeburg County slaying

Huey Williams Jr.
Huey Williams Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg County man who may have information on a homicide.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators want to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., of Cordova.

MORE | New arrest made in Burke County murder

Investigators were called to a Five Chop Road residence on Aug. 1 in reference to a man found dead in his home.

An autopsy was required to determine precisely how the 80-year-old victim died. Ravenell said the autopsy showed the victim suffered blunt-force trauma to the upper body.

Williams is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident is urged to call 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

MORE | Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
d
Early morning crashes kill 2 on highways in Richmond County
Boy Scout Road shooting
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses

Latest News

Local food banks see an increase in visitors due to inflation
Local food banks see an increase in visitors due to inflation
Local food banks see an increase in visitors due to inflation
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Gas prices dip across U.S., and get even lower for Augusta drivers
Curtis Eddie Smith
Bond revoked for suspect in Murdaugh insurance scheme