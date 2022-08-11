Man sought for questioning in Orangeburg County slaying

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg County man who may have information on a homicide.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators want to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., of Cordova.

Investigators were called to a Five Chop Road residence on Aug. 1 in reference to a man found dead in his home.

An autopsy was required to determine precisely how the 80-year-old victim died. Ravenell said the autopsy showed the victim suffered blunt-force trauma to the upper body.

Williams is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident is urged to call 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

