Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new year with the same challenges for teachers.

They’ll be spending a lot of their own money to be ready, about $750 on average, for classroom supplies.

We spoke with local teachers about why the challenges are worth it.

“I’ve always found myself in a classroom, helping teachers prepare for the year and making copies and stuff like that, and I’ve dreamt of wanting to be a teacher and having my own classroom,” said Sarah Hughes, student-teacher.

The dream could not have come at a better time for Hughes.

“There are so many joys of teaching. The students, the excitement of wanting to learn and their age,” she said.

But the joys come with challenges.

“Teaching is difficult with shortages and stuff. But there are always the pros that outweigh the cons in teaching. It’s very rewarding,” said Hughes.

A reward Ashley Fryer, 1st-grade teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School, knows well.

“First grade is my love language,” she said.

For nine years, Fryer has spoken that language in the classroom.

“There are so many different jobs that go into being a teacher. It’s not just standing in front of the class teaching reading and math,” she said.

While some days prove to be harder than others…

“Teaching can feel overwhelming at times, just as any other job,” she said.

Fryer is determined to work through it.

“The kids that I teach, that’s why I come back each day,” said Fryer.

It is the future she’s focused on.

“I think there’s always going to be days where you’re a little bit overwhelmed, but again, the people you work with and the kids that you work with make it all worth it,” she said.

The kind of dedication that keeps them in the classroom year after year.

