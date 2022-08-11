WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for suspect in Murdaugh insurance scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of involvement in an insurance fraud scheme with Alex Murdaugh is having a bond revocation hearing Thursday.

Curtis Eddie Smith was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy earlier this year.

Smith was previously charged in a shooting plot where Murdaugh allegedly provided Smith with a gun and told him to shoot him. Investigators said the purpose of the shooting was to allow Murdaugh’s son to collect a life insurance policy worth up to $10 million.

Smith knew Murdaugh through his work, performing odd jobs and mechanic work for the lawyer. Murdaugh had also previously represented Smith in a workers compensation case.

