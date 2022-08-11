Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies respond to two fatal crashes in Richmond County

d
d(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to two early morning crashes just minutes apart on Thursday.

At 3:51 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill Road. Injuries were reported in the crash, and a News 12 viewer told us traffic is currently being rerouted.

Deputies are also on the scene of an overturned vehicle crash on the Bobby Jones Expressway exit ramp from Interstate 20. Deputies responded at 3:59 a.m. There are reported injuries in the crash. The right lane is closed at this time while deputies are on the scene.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to both crashes and confirms at least one fatality in each crash.

We will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scout Road shooting
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses
Kailey Blumel
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
SRP Park
Augusta GreenJackets, other teams getting new owners

Latest News

Deputy Sarah Merriman
RCSD deputy sent to hospital by stolen vehicle, teen driver charged with Attempted Murder
Accident on I-20 West bound leads to road closures.
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure
Burke EMA responded to a vehicle fire Monday morning.
Vehicle fire snags traffic in Burke County
Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Drivers deal with headache at Appling-Harlem interchange