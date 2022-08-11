Deputies respond to two fatal crashes in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to two early morning crashes just minutes apart on Thursday.

At 3:51 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill Road. Injuries were reported in the crash, and a News 12 viewer told us traffic is currently being rerouted.

Deputies are also on the scene of an overturned vehicle crash on the Bobby Jones Expressway exit ramp from Interstate 20. Deputies responded at 3:59 a.m. There are reported injuries in the crash. The right lane is closed at this time while deputies are on the scene.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to both crashes and confirms at least one fatality in each crash.

We will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.