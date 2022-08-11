Deputies need your help finding this missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Keith Aaron Styburski, 37, was last seen July 26 in the 2300 block of Mims Road and may be suffering a mental crisis, deputies said.

Styburski could be in the area of Highway 56 and Watkins Pond Road on foot, deputies said.

He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

