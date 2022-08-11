Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through Friday.

A cold front will approach the region today and push south of the region by Friday night. Cloudy skies are expected for the first part of the day with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Scattered storms are expected this afternoon into tonight with highs near 90. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be near 70 again early Friday with cloudy skies. Storm chances will be possible ahead of the front on Friday. Right now it looks like rain chances will be highest Friday in the afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. The cold front is expected to drop south of the CSRA Friday night into Saturday morning which means we will see lower humidity and cooler mornings Saturday into early next week!

The weekend will feel fantastic. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Most of the CSRA should stay dry this weekend with the front stalled south of us. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. Keep it here for the latest updates during the week.

