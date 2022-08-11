Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will continue storm chances Friday, but a much nicer weekend on tap with less humidity.

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon into early tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 80s this afternoon and drop to near 70 late tonight into early Friday morning.

Heavy rain could trigger a few minor flooding alerts across the region Friday. (WRDW)

Morning lows will be near 70 again early Friday with cloudy skies. Storm chances will be possible ahead of the front on Friday. Rain chances will be highest Friday in the afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. The cold front is expected to drop south of the CSRA Friday night into Saturday morning which means we will see lower humidity and cooler mornings Saturday into early next week!

The weekend will feel fantastic. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be cooler and drop to the mid and low 60s across the CSRA. Afternoon highs Sunday will stay below average in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows will be back down in the mid-60s early Monday. Highs Monday will be near 90. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with highs near 90.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.