Congressmen Rick Allen, Joe Wilson tour Fort Gordon’s cyber centers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressmen Rick Allen and Joe Wilson toured Fort Gordon’s Army Cyber Command and Cyber Center of Excellence on Thursday.

We caught up with the congressman after the tour.

“We found out there is $2 billion of military construction about to be built right here at Fort Gordon,” said Representative Joe Wilson.

We’ve reached out to Allen’s office to get more details on what new upgrades we’ll see from that $2 billion in construction.

Representative Rick Allen said: “We have to up our game in education. In particular in the STEM and cyber side. I believe that we are going to start that right here in this district, in these two states.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.