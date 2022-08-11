Submit Photos/Videos
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found

Terrance Butler, 31.
Terrance Butler, 31.(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater has been found according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

On July 31 a man was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back. He was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Butler.

Butler was an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice. He was also a Corporal in the National Guard and father to a 4-year-old.

SCDNR said they found his body around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Dreher Island State Park. Officials said this was not a dive team recovery and that his body was found by a surface search.

Investigators said SCDNR officers worked 12 hour days for the last 10 days in the search.

