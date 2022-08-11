Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University renaming education program

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester.

They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it.

It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development.

The dean says the new name captures who they are and what they do for students.

“Names represent identities and we wanted to make sure that we fully captured who we were and that it fully represented the comprehensive nature of our college. We hope that they see themselves within our college no matter what their major is. We want their identity to be known and want them to feel welcomed,” says Dr. Judi Wilson, dean of the College of Education and Human Development.

Wilson says their department is the largest on campus.

