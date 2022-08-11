Augusta University move-in day impacts state economy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day over at Augusta University.

Jag families will sleep good tonight, one dad told us he needed an ice bath.

Wednesday was the first day of freshman move-in for students.

Enrollment there has increased by 15% over the last five years and that’s very good news for Augusta’s economy.

College move-in day comes with blood, sweat, tears and a price tag.

“At least $500,” said Marshall Venevniste, a first-time Jag parent.

While the cost of education is not cheap, it does have many benefits to the state and local economy.

It’s happening in the heart of Augusta.

“In Augusta today, a couple of hundred dollars at least and we’re not done yet,” said Venevniste.

While parents unload cars full of dorm decor, bedding, TVs, and clothing, they also unload their wallets.

Another parent, Sabrina Scott said, “No groceries yet. We haven’t even finished yet so yes, it’s a few hundred right now. When I get the groceries, it will probably be a little bit more.”

A report from the University System of Georgia shows that Augusta University and Augusta University Health boosted the state economy by two point twenty-five billion dollars last year.

With parents waiting to buy groceries and other items, local businesses will get a boost too.

Venevniste said, “Walmart, several food places, Lowe’s. The list is continuing.”

There was one hiccup Wednesday, 30 students will have to move in on Saturday because of a mold issue in two dorms, Oak and Elm Hall on the medical campus.

Those rooms are being cleaned before students can move in and move in week continues over the next two days.

