Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta University move-in day impacts state economy

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day over at Augusta University.

Jag families will sleep good tonight, one dad told us he needed an ice bath.

Wednesday was the first day of freshman move-in for students.

MORE | ‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshman to campus

Enrollment there has increased by 15% over the last five years and that’s very good news for Augusta’s economy.

College move-in day comes with blood, sweat, tears and a price tag.

“At least $500,” said Marshall Venevniste, a first-time Jag parent.

While the cost of education is not cheap, it does have many benefits to the state and local economy.

MORE | Funds for AU Health hailed as a way to boost access to care

It’s happening in the heart of Augusta.

“In Augusta today, a couple of hundred dollars at least and we’re not done yet,” said Venevniste.

While parents unload cars full of dorm decor, bedding, TVs, and clothing, they also unload their wallets.

Another parent, Sabrina Scott said, “No groceries yet. We haven’t even finished yet so yes, it’s a few hundred right now. When I get the groceries, it will probably be a little bit more.”

A report from the University System of Georgia shows that Augusta University and Augusta University Health boosted the state economy by two point twenty-five billion dollars last year.

MORE | Mold in dorm rooms delays move-in for some AU students

With parents waiting to buy groceries and other items, local businesses will get a boost too.

Venevniste said, “Walmart, several food places, Lowe’s. The list is continuing.”

There was one hiccup Wednesday, 30 students will have to move in on Saturday because of a mold issue in two dorms, Oak and Elm Hall on the medical campus.

Those rooms are being cleaned before students can move in and move in week continues over the next two days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scout Road shooting
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses
Kailey Blumel
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
SRP Park
Augusta GreenJackets, other teams getting new owners

Latest News

Ashley Fryer
Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom
Local teachers share why they enjoy coming to class every day
Local teachers share why they enjoy returning to the classroom
Augusta University
Augusta University renaming education program
College of Education renamed for inclusion
College of Education renamed for inclusion