Augusta Transit offers discounted fares for some

By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering discounted fares to seniors, Medicare recipients, and mobility-challenged people, including physically, visually or hearing impaired people.

Discounted fares and passes will take 50 percent off regular fares. For example, a regular fixed-route single fare is $1.25 and the discounted equivalent fare will be 60 cents.

Seniors 65 years and older need only to show proof of age when getting on the bus to receive the discounted fare. Seniors can also obtain a Senior Transit ID card by calling 706-821-1721 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Medicare riders must show their valid Medicare card to the bus operator when getting on the bus to receive a discounted fare.

Mobility-challenged riders may be eligible for Augusta Transit’s paratransit service, which includes transportation to meet the individual and take them to their destination. To determine eligibility and register for this service, call 706-821-1721 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To find a bus route and bus schedules, call 706- 821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

