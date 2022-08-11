Submit Photos/Videos
AU Health gets bomb threat, but services continue

Augusta University Health
Augusta University Health(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health received a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The hospital system got the threat shortly after noon.

“We are taking the threat seriously with Richmond County Sherriff’s Office and Augusta University Police investigating,” AU Health said in a statement.

Authorities have found no evidence of suspicious devices at AU Health, officials said.

There was no interruption to patient care and hospital operations were continuing as normal.

