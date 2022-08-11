Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.

Troopers and EMS personnel provided medical assistance to the teen before he was airlifted to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

Several agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating this death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammie Latory Jones, 19.
Burke County man arrested, accused of raping young girl
Boy Scout Road shooting
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
d
Early morning crashes kill 2 in Richmond County
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses
Kailey Blumel
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Morning Mix
From your family and friends, happy birthday Zayna!
Morning Mix
Our Morning mixologist Deb Barshafsky gives Zayna a special birthday drink!
Morning Mix
Tune in Thursday: Welcome 1/2 of musical duo Guns For Hire, Dave Mercer!