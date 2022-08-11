Submit Photos/Videos
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large.

The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6.

Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel where some people live on a longer-term basis.

Richmond County deputies said Thursday that Fluellen is now in custody in Edgefield, S.C., although Shelton remains at-large.

Shelton is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

She’s known to frequent the motels on Washington Road, and may be armed.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact Investigator Brian Manecke or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

The home invasion is among a rash of recent crimes in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road.

Also:

