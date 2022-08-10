WATCH LIVE: Funeral held for woman who died in cops’ custody

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering a eulogy Thursday for a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody.

Watch a live stream of the funeral above.

Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, is speaking at the request of Grier’s family.

Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action with Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, in attendance.

The service was set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Brianna Marie Grier, 28, suffered fatal injuries when she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (Source: The Ben Crump Law Firm via CNN)

Grier was taken into custody by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office during a mental health crisis on July 15. While in transport, Grier, handcuffed and without a seat belt, fell out of the police vehicle’s rear passenger-side door. Grier suffered brain trauma that led to a coma, and she died six days later on July 21.

In the early stages of the investigation, it was determined that while deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of a patrol car and suffered significant injuries.

On July 27, new details were released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after numerous interviews, reviews of body camera footage, and mechanical tests on the patrol car.

Agents concluded the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed.

After Grier was arrested, the two deputies attempted to put Grier in the patrol car. Both deputies and Grier were at the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car. Grier was on the ground refusing to get in the patrol car and made a statement that she was going to harm herself.

To put Grier in the patrol car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door. The deputy then returned to the rear driver’s side door, and both deputies put Grier in the backseat of the patrol car.

Investigators say Grier was handcuffed in the front of her body and was not wearing a seat belt.

The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door. The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door.

The deputies left the scene and drove a short distance. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the moving car.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.