Voorhees, Denmark Tech students launch school year in unity

Denmark Technical College President Willie L. Todd Jr. and Voorhees University President Ronnie...
Denmark Technical College President Willie L. Todd Jr. and Voorhees University President Ronnie Hopkins lead new and transfer students on a unity march kicking off Operation Olive Branch on Tuesday.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University kicked off the 2022-2023 academic year with Operation Olive Branch, which welcomed 313 new and transfer students to the two campuses on Tuesday.

Operation Olive Branch is a unity initiative planned by the presidents of both institutions to enhance the college experience for new and transfer students.

MORE | Paine College chief hails cyber funding boost for HBCUs

A key component was an oath of integrity, inclusion, respect and a sense of family that students pledged during a full day of activities that began with a procession from Voorhees to Denmark Tech for a formal program and special sessions.

After the sessions at Denmark Tech, students processed to the Voorhees Pecan Grove for a cookout and celebration, which included food, games, eating competitions, music and fun.

“Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University are in a prime position for collaboration and Operation Olive Branch is an ideal means of helping our students understand collaboration and unity,” said Ronnie Hopkins, Ph.D., president and CEO of Voorhees University.

Voorhees SGA President Simya Levine (left) and Denmark Tech SGA President Jauron Pruitt lead...
Voorhees SGA President Simya Levine (left) and Denmark Tech SGA President Jauron Pruitt lead students in the unity oath during the Project Olive Branch program on Aug. 9.(Contributed)

The chief of Denmark Tech echoed that sentiment.

“Our two campuses have a rich history together dating back to the founding of Denmark Technical College. We share a border, but more importantly, as HBCUs in rural South Carolina, we share a duty to engage, educate and empower our students, not just academically, but socially as well,” said Willie L. Todd Jr., Ph.D., president and CEO of Denmark Technical College.

