South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID.

During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state.

In the CSRA, South Carolinians can find SCDMV mobile events for REAL IDs at these locations:

Aug. 16: River Grille Pub, 300 Country Club Drive in McCormick

Aug. 17 - Odell Weeks Activity Center, 1700 Whiskey Road in Aiken

Each mobile event will provide REAL ID services to customers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No additional services will be offered at these events. The cost to purchase a REAL ID driver’s license is $25.

If you must take a driving test to renew your license, if you are an international customer or if you are applying for a commercial driver’s license with a hazmat endorsement, you will not be able to purchase a REAL ID at these events.

With the proper documentation, customers who are 17 years old or older can change their identification card (no driving privileges) to a REAL ID identification card for free. A REAL ID identification card for customers who are 5 to 16 years old is $15. You cannot have both a license and ID.

When purchasing a REAL ID license or obtaining a REAL ID identification card, you must provide your Social Security number and all of the following documents if those documents are not already on file with the agency:

Proof of identity and citizenship (government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport)

Two proofs of current, physical South Carolina address

Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable)

The enforcement date for REAL ID is May 3, 2023. On and after this date, you must have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight and enter certain federal facilities unless you have a valid U.S. passport, military ID or another federally accepted form of identification to show security when doing the above activities.

