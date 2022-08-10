Submit Photos/Videos
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion

This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The theme park received criticism after a video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade went viral.(Martin Lewison / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Sesame Street-themed park has announced the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for its employees.

The announcement Tuesday follows a $25 million class-action lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of discrimination after outcry sparked from a viral video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls during a parade at Sesame Place in Pennsylvania.

Jodi Brown said after she posted her video, others posted similar incidents of Black children being ignored by the same character. (Source: CNN)

The park, which is operated by SeaWorld Parks, says in the statement that all employees will be mandated to participate in training created to address bias, promote inclusion and prevent discrimination by the end of September.

An attorney says the family of one of the 6-year-olds is expected to meet with the SeaWorld CEO on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

