SC ranked top 15 with most underprivileged kids, report says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is ranked among the top 15 with the most underprivileged children, according to a report by WalletHub.

According to the report, there are nearly one in seven children in the United States and the Children’s Defense Fund says a child is abused or neglected every 48 seconds.

In order to bring awareness to the condition of underprivileged children throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key measures of neediness. The data set ranges from the share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to the share of maltreated children.

Rankings of states with the most underprivileged children:

