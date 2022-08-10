Submit Photos/Videos
S.C., Ga. state agencies compete for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’

American Association of State Troopers

By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Which state has the sharpest looking police car and will come out on top?

South Carolina’s Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol are two of the agencies in the running for the annual contest to decide “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”

Dozens of state agencies are vying for the top spot in the contest created by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

Voting began Monday and is open until 5 p.m. on August 25.

The top 13 winners will be featured in a 2023 calendar from the AAST.

Click here to cast your vote for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.



Georgia State Patrol, featuring the Bulldogs and Braves championship trophies!




South Carolina Highway Patrol, featuring that one-of-a-kind South Carolina sunset!




