S.C., Ga. state agencies compete for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Which state has the sharpest looking police car and will come out on top?

South Carolina’s Highway Patrol and Georgia State Patrol are two of the agencies in the running for the annual contest to decide “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”

Dozens of state agencies are vying for the top spot in the contest created by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

Voting began Monday and is open until 5 p.m. on August 25.

The top 13 winners will be featured in a 2023 calendar from the AAST.

Georgia State Patrol, featuring the Bulldogs and Braves championship trophies!

South Carolina Highway Patrol, featuring that one-of-a-kind South Carolina sunset!

