Rage Room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone.

If anything, the rage room is there to help.

Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the way.

We are welcomed to the rage room.

“It is so much fun, but it’s also freeing,” says Co-owner of Jekyll and Hyde Destructive Therapy, Darrel Phillips.

He says this is a place to relieve stress.

“When I’m out driving, someone cuts me off, I might get a little angry, this right here, I’m nice, calm, happy, ready to go. Cut me off now I don’t care,” says Phillips.

Phillips and his business partner, David Jones, are both veterans.

They say this is a therapeutic place where you can boost your mental health and have a good time too.

Jones said: “We encourage people to come for fun, but you know obviously from a therapeutic point of view, come out have fun come and enjoy it.”

Jones invited us and First Alert Meteorologist, Anthony Carpino, to see what it’s all about.

There are three areas of destruction. In smash alley, you can compete against someone. We didn’t keep score; we just hurled bottles at the wall.

Carpino had his chance to smash a car. In the smash room, a printer really got roughed up.

“It’s about letting loose in a safe, controlled environment and just going at it,” says Jones.

Jekyll and Hyde Destructive Therapy will have a grand opening Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s in North Augusta, right down the street from Pelicans SnoBalls.

